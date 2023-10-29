Halloween is approaching, and with this tradition imported from the United States (although its origin is not there) monsters, ghosts and pumpkins roam freely. A time of year when fear is celebrated, whether in the form of movies, series, costumes or parties of all kinds.

But although, by its very nature, Halloween is usually associated with magic, tradition and macabre tricks, Science also has a lot to say about it.. Have you ever wondered where the interest in celebrating Halloween comes from and why many feel like children again when they do it? Well, stay tuned, because there are some very interesting answers.

What does science think about being scared and celebrating Halloween?

It is often said that everything is born in the brain, and in this case it is true. Even when talking about Halloween and why that general interest in “having a bad time” that society often has.

As you may have heard on occasion, when you experience fear, the body releases adrenaline, the famous “stress hormone”. This triggers a fight or flight response, which can create a feeling of excitement and energy.

Furthermore, fear, as long as it does not pose a real risk, such as when watching a horror movie or riding an attraction, generates a release of neurotransmitters such as dopamine.

Dopamine is associated with feelings of pleasure and rewardwhich may explain why we enjoy experiences that scare us but that we know do not represent a genuine danger to our integrity.

On a psychological level, fear can also provide a feeling of intense excitement and challenge, which can be rewarding. Besides, the human brain tends to enjoy new experiencesand everything related to fear usually incorporates unexpected elements.

A return to childhood

Halloween is related to horror and the most classic supernatural elements, but it also has a marked childish character, in many ways. Sweets, costumes, parties… As much as many adults enjoy it, at first They are entertainment associated with childhood. And there could be another key, as science itself points out.

Numerous specialized studies have repeatedly determined that the nostalgiaas long as you don’t get stuck in it, can be beneficial for mental health. After all, these are memories that memory stores subjectively, extolling the positive and leaving the bad things that happened to you in the past in the background.

Curiously, as much as Halloween is related to death, being associated in that sense with many similar celebrations that have occurred and continue to occur in cultures around the world, science proposes a contradictory theory: nostalgic people generally think less about it.

If you add it all up, it’s easy to conclude that celebrating Halloween is a way to get excited, especially with aspects of childhood that are presented in a light-hearted way. Have a bad time to feel good, as they say.