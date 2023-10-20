We are less than 2 weeks away from October 31st, the day when many celebrate the Anglo-Saxon tradition of Halloween. Above all, we are close to the time when makeup and costume vendors make a killing on the excited customers looking for the best suit for the holidays which many do just for fun.

In fact, New Year’s Eve parties are very popular, but among the most popular are Halloween parties, as they give the opportunity for the most creative to invent terrifying outfits inspired by characters from popular culture, whether from television, cinema, cartoons or oral tradition.

According to Googlein the last month, The costume most sought after by people is that of “The Nun”, character from the second installment of the franchise, directed by Michael Chaves, and which saw its premiere last September. This unique entity has become very popular and in some fairs in Mexico, people dressed in the costume have appeared to scare visitors on the amusement rides.

Obviously on the list “Merlina” (Wednesday in English) appears, protagonist of the Netflix series of the same name, released at the end of last year. In the story that was directed by Tim Burton, while Merlina Addams attends Nevermore Academy, she attempts to master her budding psychic ability, thwart a wave of murders, and solve a mystery involving her parents, Homer and Morticia. , 25 years ago.

Complete list of the 10 most searched costumes for Halloween according to Google Trends

The Nun Catrina Skull Vampire Chucky Merlina Frankenstein Pumpkin Beetlejuice PennyWise

