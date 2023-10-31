Halloween is a holiday that many associate with costumes and parties, but the rich history and folklore that surrounds it is as fascinating as a mystery story. Every year, at the heart of this celebration is the Halloween pumpkin, also known as Jack-o’-lantern or the famous: trick or treat. What is the story behind it?

When you think of Halloween, what images come to mind? Is it a pumpkin with a sinister smile, children dressed in costume, skeletons knocking on your door, a cemetery wrapped in a mysterious atmosphere or a skull as a decoration at a Halloween party at home?

On October 31, the streets of Spain and the entire world will be filled with costumes of ghosts, witches and monsters asking for sweets shouting Trick or Treat!, but did you know that this tradition has its roots in ancient medieval England?

Halloween has become one of the most popular worldwide, a great opportunity to make original plans, and has a rich history and traditions behind it that mix to give rise to what we know today. Today, it is much more than ancient legends, it is one of the most popular, beloved holidays, portrayed in movies and series worldwide or in video games.

The story behind the Halloween pumpkin: Jack-o’-lantern

Halloween’s roots take us to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, celebrated more than 2,000 years ago. On this day, the Celts believed that the veil between our world and that of the spirits faded, allowing the souls of the deceased to return.

To commemorate their absence, they lit large bonfires and wore costumes and masks that prevented evil spirits from staying. However, Why is its symbol an illuminated smiling pumpkin?

Ancient Irish folklore tells the story of Jack, a cunning and stingy farmer who, through trickery, trapped the devil more than once. When Jack died, he found no place in either heaven or hell.

Wandering and searching for light in the darkness, the devil, in a mocking tone, threw an eternal ember at him. Jack lodged it inside a turnip, creating Jack’s first bluff. In Ireland and Scotland, the tradition of carving turnips and placing them in windows to ward off evil spirits was consolidated..

However, upon crossing the Atlantic and arriving in the United States, the tradition found a variant. Instead of turnips, The abundant pumpkins became the preferred choice to continue this custom on Halloween. In fact, the term Jack-o’-lantern originally referred to a night watchman, only later becoming associated with carved pumpkins.

Now, not only Ireland and the United States had such traditions. In the Celtic area of ​​Spain, there are vestiges of carving vegetables to make lanterns, especially during the festival of All Saints. While in Italy and France there are similar practices with varied references.

As a curiosity, the record for pumpkins lit at the same time is in Boston 30,128 Halloween pumpkinswhich shows how far this ancient tradition has come over time.

The History Behind Trick or Treating on Halloween: Christianity

However, the origins of I cheat the deal of Halloween we find them in the Christian religion. In some parts of Britain and Ireland, on All Saints’ Day (November 1) people went door to door offering prayers or songs in exchange for food. This practice, known as Souling, was based on praying for Christian souls and loved ones who were no longer among them.

Over the years, the food offered on this day became a special type of pastry called soul cake, a kind of intermediate between cookie and cake. Only in modern times was this tradition transformed, and these cakes gave way to the sweets and chocolates we know today at Halloween.

The trick-or-treating tradition as we know it began to take shape in North America in the 20th century. As immigrant communities, especially the Irish, settled in the United States. Over time, these merged and gave rise to the current game: children go from door to door in costume, performing tricks or performances in exchange for sweets or small treats.

The practice became an essential ritual of the Halloween celebration for children in the United States and Canada and American culture.driven in part by the influence of television, movies and advertising, reached all corners of the world and with an increasingly greater presence.

Without a doubt, Halloween is one of the holidays that children like the most: a great opportunity to draw, decorate, watch horror movies and dress up. If you’re looking for ideas for the little ones, social media is full of ideas: from the traditional Jack’s lantern to modern celebrity-inspired costumes, like Rosalía’s famous Halloween costume. Happy Halloween!