Today’s Newswire post containing all the details on the update Red Dead Online offers for this week.

HALLOWEEN COMES TO THE BORDER IN RED DEAD ONLINE

Double Armed Village Rewards (Halloween), Collector Bonuses, Return of Halloween Pass #2, and More

They say dark forces are hovering over the border. Halloween is approaching and brings opportunities to earn bonuses for keeping malevolent beings at bay. Defend the locals from waves of attackers in Armed Town (Halloween), which will have new maps at the end of the month, and earn cursed and rare items with Halloween Pass #2.

Meanwhile, Madam Nazar needs the help of skilled collectors to unearth hidden relics and valuables, so she will pay more money to those brave enough to travel the border in these strange times. As soon as you find her, she checks out the selection of 25% off Halloween masks before they’re gone.

To begin the quests, collectors will need to travel to Madam Nazar’s shop to purchase the Collector’s Bag (which costs 5 gold bars less). Turn in complete collections to receive a bonus until November 6.

BONUSES IN SPECIAL HALLOWEEN MODES

Confront bloodthirsty visitors trying to conquer forts Armadillo and Shady Belle, and defend the locals in Armed Village (Halloween), which offers double rewards during this month’s event period. Those who survive the final wave of any Armed Village map this month will receive a 30% discount on a selection of horses, aiding them on the journeys any collector worth their salt must undertake.

Three new Armed Town (Halloween) locations arrive on October 17 that need your help to face waves of spooky enemies. Additionally, three new Wild West Stalking Horror maps will arrive on the same day. Finish off the dead and eliminate the rest of the players to top the leaderboard.

However, these are not the only paranormal occurrences: help Ike Skelding investigate rumors about the activities of a cult in the expert telegram work Illusions of a False Prophet, available until November 6.

HALLOWEEN PASS #2 IS BACK

Halloween Pass #2 returns to Red Dead Online this month with spooky rewards. This purchasable upgrade includes 15 levels and will be available until November 6. Hide from gruesome enemies with a variety of masks, blood-stained clothing, and criminal accessories that will panic neighbors and adversaries alike.

Everything you unlock during the Halloween Pass season between today and November 6 will be yours to use after the pass expires. Players who have already purchased Halloween Pass #2 will retain their status.

GET THE BLACK AND RED MEN’S HAT AND THE RED HUNTER’S COAT

Play Red Dead Online any time this month to receive the Black and Red Knight’s Hat and Red Hunter’s Coat, giving you a stunning blood red outfit. Collectors who return four collectibles between October 31 and November 6 will receive a free pair of Helsby gloves in a very autumnal pumpkin orange hue.

Offers and rewards will be delivered within 72 hours.

TRIPLE OF RDO$, GOLD AND XP IN THE FEATURE SERIES

This month’s featured series are deadly, as two intimidating modes return: Edge of the Night and Stalking Terror. Your bravery will be rewarded triple for participating until November 6. Try your luck against fierce rivals in any of these exciting modes to earn triple RDO$, gold and XP:

From October 3 to 9: Every Man for Himself (for experts) From October 10 to 16: Edge of Night From October 17 to 23: Terror on the Stalk (for experts) From October 24 to 30: Edge of the Night (for experts) From October 31 to November 6: Stalking Terror

DOUBLE RDO$ AND XP FOR COMPLETE COLLECTIONS

Madam Nazar appreciates attention to detail and rewards those who meet her high expectations. This month, diligent collectors who deliver complete collections to the Nomadic Mystic will receive double RDO$ and XP for their efforts. If you play as a collector at any time this month, you will have an advantage as you will have 5 items that belong to the family heirloom collection.

Veteran collectors can check the progress menu and reset completed rewards to receive triple gold until November 6.

TRIPLE RDO$ AND XP IN FREE MODE COLLECTOR EVENTS

This month, collectors will be able to demonstrate their unique skills in the Free Roam collector events: they will have to loot the remains of an accident in Restos and fight for the condor egg in exchange for triple rewards. If you complete any of the Free Roam collector events, you will also receive a treasure map leading to Calumet Ravine.

Explore the frontier and complete a streak of four Daily Collector Challenges to receive a 30% discount on a Proficient or Professional Collector RPG item, and collect four or more collectibles each week to earn the following:

October 3-9: Coin Collector’s Map October 10-16: 30% off a beginner or enthusiast collector’s RPG item October 17-23: 30% off a double cheekpiece From October 24 to October 30: 3 powerful medicines From October 31 to November 6: orange Helsby gloves

FREE COMMUNITY OUTFIT

This month’s diabolical and sophisticated combination is taken from the imagination of Australian YouTuber BoganBav: cross the map in a sinister style thanks to these garments that you can get at participating tailors or the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. catalog until December 6 November (Madam Nazar sells the masks)

In addition to all of the above, stores are selling the Hopeman vest and Fernwater coat for a limited time only. Visit your local tailor shop or shop from the catalog to get them before they disappear.

As if that were not enough, from October 31 to November 6 all players will have free candies and chocolate bars in stores.

DISCOUNTS:

Collector’s Bag: 5 less gold bars Collector’s Maps: 40% off All Halloween masks in Madam Nazar’s shop: 25% off The Howl Emote: 40% off Poisoned Weapon Crafting Booklets: 30 % off Melee weapons: 40% off Shotguns and shotgun ammunition: 40% off Bandanas: 40% off Hairstyle, teeth and makeup changes: 50% off Creole horses: 30% off