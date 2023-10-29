Fuji and his friends celebrated Halloween every October 31st with a cosplay party some time ago.

On this occasion, Fuji cosplayed as the Disney antagonist, Cruella de Vil.

He also shared photos of Fuji when he was Cruella de Vil on his personal Instagram account, Sunday (29/10/2023).

In her upload, Fuji is seen wearing a two-tone dress, namely black and white, which is identical to Cruella de Vil’s appearance.

One of the characteristic features of the character Cruella de Vil is her short, curly hair which consists of two colors, where the right side is black and the left side is white.

In several of the photos she uploaded, Fuji appeared completely wearing a short, curly black and white wig, which made her appearance even more identical to the figure of a woman who was known to be cruel because she had the heart to hurt a dalmatian dog to make a coat.

However, in other photos, Fuji appears to be taking photos without his wig.

“Cruella de Vil forgot her identity,” he wrote in the photo caption.

Allegedly, he couldn’t bear to wear a wig throughout the party. Maybe it’s hot and itchy, right?

Fuji cosplay as Cruella de Vil (source: (Instagram))