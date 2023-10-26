For many years, the month of October has been considered the official month of the horror genre. Whether in regards to movies or video games, many of the big premieres of this type of work usually take place during this month, and the same goes for offers related to the genre, which try to coincide with what for many is considered the scariest night of the year. We talk about nothing more nor less than Halloween.

Song of Horror One Shot Challenge

Many players leave the night of October 31 and the early morning of November 1 to enjoy a good dose of terror. The best of all is that this year they are making it easier for us than ever, since titles like Song of Horror have released a totally free demo with which we can try the game, so to get a first impression of the game without having to spend a single euro.

In case you enjoy this free trial, the Protocol Games team will make it really easy so that we can play the full game saving as much as possible. And in the next few hours a 60% discount will be applied in its RRP, leaving the game at less than 12.00 euros until next November 13, so we will have room for maneuver if we want to acquire the title.

In this Song of Horror free trial we will have the chance to try one of the game’s biggest challenges. We will be able to live a truly terrifying experience thanks to the AI ​​of “The Presence”, whose difficulty has been enhanced in this One Shoot to offer a real challenge to all those who dare to enter the nightmare world created by Protocol Games. Therefore, if you want to be scared, the #OneShotChallenge is one of the best options you will have for this Halloween.

Imagen | Protocol Games

