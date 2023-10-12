The month of October only means one thing: Halloween. The terrifying holiday has been slowly creeping into video games and Fortnite, the king of crossovers or collaborations, was no different. Epic Games has announced the 2023 Nightmares event and it is accompanied by three skins of well-known characters in popular culture.

The event Fortnite: Nightmares 2023 is here and will be available until November 3, 2023 at 07:00 CET. He brings with him a ton of new skins of his own: mummified evildoer Seth, fish of darkness Swamp Stick, meowstrous Spectral Meowscules and underwater party girl Phaedra Festival.

Although the most exciting ones belong to new crossovers and will be available later in the in-game store by PaVos:

Jack Skeleton from The Nightmare Before Christmas (Disney) with two outfits: normal and Santa Claus along with his Zero backpack, Candy Parasol pickaxe, Jack’s Sleigh hang glider and a couple of gestures.

Michael Myers next to his knife, a gesture and a backpack.

Alan Wake with a backpack, pickaxe and themed camouflage.

As for weapons and items, the event brings the Wooden Stake Shotgun, Thorne’s Vampiric Blade sword, the famous Pumpkin Launcher, the Witch’s Broom (mobility item) and the Bloodthirsty Sweets, each with a different benefit. Finally, the Horde Stampede event returns (with its own rewards) and a bunch of themed quests and rewards.

In VidaExtra | The Force is powerful in Fortnite! Players are engaging in epic fights with new powers and laser swords.

In VidaExtra | How to play and create in Fortnite Creative 2.0

In VidaExtra | Getting rich by making levels in Fortnite: this is what a professional developer thinks about the new Unreal Creative Editor 2.0