Halloween Kills leaves us with a scene that should have been dramatic, but ends up being a reason for laughter

Halloween Kills may have wanted to play on the fine line between comedy horror, but one scene in particular makes it clear that balance isn’t always easy to achieve. If you’re wondering what happens when a scary moment accidentally turns into a hilarious anecdote, look no further than this film directed by David Gordon Green.

A complicated balance

The genre of horror and comedy It has had outstanding examples, such as the Scream franchise or the sharp social criticism of Let Me Get Out. In the case of Halloween Kills, the mixture does not quite come together, and the result is a film full of contrasts.

Imagine for a moment that we are facing a story in which Michael Myers is deadlier than ever, with a number of deaths that breaks records in the saga. His initial slaughter of the firefighters is a brutal example of creativity in death sequences. However, the film suffers from narrative deficiencies and gives us a Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) who goes practically unnoticed, trapped in a hospital throughout the film.

Horror and humor on the big screen

Let me out and scream showed that the formula to mix horror and comedy It’s there, you just have to find it. But in Halloween Kills it seems that the proportions were lost. Co-written by Danny McBride, a man with a great comedic background, it is normal to find moments to laugh out loud. But there is one that stands out as especially funny, although it was not intended to be that way. It turns out that the moment when a mob led by Tommy Doyle (Anthony Michael Hall) goes wrong is so absurd that it’s comical.

Tommy Doyle was the child Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) was babysitting in the original 1978 film. The emotional scars of that night have led him to create a support group with other survivors, and when he learns that Michael Myers has escaped from Again, his thirst for revenge skyrockets. The problem comes when the mob arrives at the hospital, where they believe they find Michael Myers in the person of Lance Tivoli. There is only one small detail: Lance Tivoli looks nothing like Michael Myers.

The failed Tivoli lynching It is nothing more than a mirage of what could have been a brilliant social commentary. What should have been a scene full of tension and strong emotions turns into an episode of involuntary laughter. Ross Bacon, who died of cancer before the film’s release, gives one of the few genuine performances in this tumult of illogicalities.

Now, let’s talk a little about Jamie Lee Curtis and her iconic role as Laurie Strode. Curtis, who starred in the original film and its subsequent sequels, is here almost as filler. Although Laurie was central to the previous film, her role in ‘Halloween Kills’ is woefully inconsequential. She spends almost the entire movie in a hospital, which many fans find to be a waste of such an iconic character.

Another relevant observation is the cyclical nature of the Halloween saga. Green’s first film, also titled Halloween, was a welcome return to the franchise’s more careful and methodical roots. But Halloween Kills feels like a throwback, falling into slasher movie clichés. In this sense, although the film contains brilliant moments, the inconsistent tone and lack of narrative coherence keep it from being a classic in the making.

The comic failure

At one point in the film, Tommy Doyle, the now adult character that Laurie Strode cared for in the original 1978 film, organizes a mob to hunt Michael Myers. This is where the real problem begins. This group of enraged citizens corners who they believe to be the infamous murderer in the hospital. However, they have aimed badly, very badly.

Laurie and her daughter Karen try to stop the mob, but irrationality has already taken control. The accused is none other than Lance Tivoli, a displaced patient from the same psychiatric hospital where Michael Myers was locked up. Therein lies the unintentional comedy: Tivoli is nothing like Michael Myers. It’s like confusing Danny DeVito with Larry Bird.

The surprising thing is that no one in the crowd realizes the mistake, when they should know the Michael Myers face after so many years in the media. Doyle claims that he has never seen her face, which is absurd. It all culminates in an event in which Tivoli throws himself out of a window to escape, adding another layer of implausibility to the story.

A waste of potential

Actor Ross Bacon, who unfortunately passed away before the premiere, offers one of the only salvageable interpretations of the scene. Her look of confusion is a reflection of what we viewers feel.

At its core, Halloween Kills tries to make a critique of mob mentality, but fails in its delivery. The characters’ failure in logic and common sense blurs the message, turning what could have been a shocking moment into one of the most laughable scenes in recent cinema.