Released in 1991, praised by Stephen King, “Drugstore Cowboy” arrives in the Amazon Prime catalog.

“Drugstore Cowboy” is a proposal framed in terror and drama, and is positioned among the most disturbing. The movie It lasts 100 minutes and has excellent reviews for its plot and the way in which its script is written to become a great audiovisual product.

“Drug addicts Bob and Diane Hughes and a young couple of thieves resort to robbing pharmacies to get high. Despite their tragic lifestyle, they share moments of compassion and humor. The quartet cleverly dodges the law due to Bob’s ingenuity and superstitious nature until their luck begins to change.“says the review that Amazon Prime offers about this film.

“Drugstore Cowboy” stars Matt Dillon and Kelly Lynch, who with their talent are in charge of giving life to a captivating story. The cast is completed by actors James Le Gros, Heather Graham, Eric Hull and Max Perlich, among others.

This film was classified as one of the best independent productions of recent years by the master of horror, Stephen King, which remains a guarantee of success.

