Halloween is almost here and the scariest party of the year could only appear with ours too favorite video games! The best way to celebrate doesn’t have to be by watching a horror movie or playing the terrifying new Alan Wake 2, but many titles far from the horror genre they give the go-ahead really interesting events.

Continuing reading you will find well 5 games which, in these days, offer their users some modes or missions themed October 31st which could be right for you if you are looking for something to entertain you between a carved pumpkin and a pile of sweets.

Rainbow Six Siege: Doctor’s Curse 4

For the fourth year in a row, the beloved FPS from Ubisoft offers us a truly unmissable event. In the mode Doctor’s Curse two teams compete: the Hunters and the Monsters in a hide and seek… to the death.

In this mode Rainbow Six Siege is completely distorted with theabsence of firearmsbringing i Monsters to use traps and grenades to avoid being captured by the Hunters. All characters in the mode have one “monstrous” skin which can be purchased through the game shop, so we can terrorize our opponents at any time of the year.

A few hours ago Ubisoft announced via a post on its social channels that this mode will be available no longer until November 3rd, but even until the 10th!

Hearthstone: Rise of Shadows

The Headless Horseman and Hearthstone’s scariest event are back again this year: The Vigil of Shadows proposes to us a series of missions of increasing difficulty which, once overcome, allow you to obtain some really interesting game objects. There will be some packs of various expansions (Standard, Titans and Festival of Legends), but also two hero skins exclusive to the event: Sfrl Lich King and Pirate Illidan.

You will have until November 2 to complete the event and collect all the available prizes: what are you waiting for?

For Honor: Theater of Bones

For Honor moves to an ancient Chinese theater to tell us about a more particular Halloween than ever: the event Theatre of Bonesavailable until November 16, introduces the new PvE narrative mode “White Bone Spirit“. White Bone Spirit is the name of the last enemy we will have to face in this one succession of 4 detailed scenarios inspired by the world of ancient Chinese theatre.

For Honor players can buy Monkey King Wukong, one skin per lo Shaolinor purchase the Event Pass directly, receiving a series of themed game items.

GTA Online: All Halloween Events

The beloved Rockstar Games title certainly couldn’t be missing from this list: even for the guys behind GTA, Halloween represents the perfect opportunity to show off tons of game items and thrilling modes.

This year, monstrous bloodthirsty adversaries await us on the streets: clowns, crazed FBI agents, maniacs and… aliens? Well yes! The aliens also return with an exclusive version of the “Condemned and Survivors” event. For the occasion, all players will be able to obtain the Vintage Scarlet Devil masksimply by logging into the game during the duration of the event.

Marvel Snap: Bloodstone

The new season of Marvel Snap is tinged with horror by obtaining one through the pass new card scary: Elsa Bloodstone it is in fact an excellent 2/2 that gives a +3 to the cards that complete a field, as they are fourth. For this year, a collaboration with the Marvel Midnight Suns game has also been activated, starting from the distribution of the Variante Midnight Suns Of Doctor Strange to all players who log in between October 3rd and November 6th.

The other cards made available for the event are the following:

The Thing 4/4 Black Knight 1/2 Nico Minoru 1/2 Nocturnal Werewolf 3/3

They are also available two new fields that can happen to players during battles: the Abbey and the Hotel Inferno.

What will you be playing this Halloween? We hope that our advice will make you have an unforgettable and thrilling evening!