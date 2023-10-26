On Halloween Eve, the legendary stage where Jamie Lee Curtis became the final girl has been sold for a sum that will leave you howling at the moon

The origin of the final girl

Imagine being the new owner of the house where one of the most iconic final girls in horror movies was born. Yes, we are talking about Jamie Lee Curtis, who made her film debut with 1978’s Halloween and became the unforgettable Laurie Strode. But no, we are not going to talk to you only about the movie, but about the little house in California that has just changed owners. And pay attention to the data, the figure is scary: 1.68 million dollars. Oh, and by the way, the initial market value was $1.8 million.

The house, located in South Pasadena, California, played the role of Haddonfield, Illinois, in the slasher genre classic. The most curious thing is that since filming in 1978, the house has been transformed into a three-unit property, with the possibility of adding a fourth by converting the garage. A real estate bargain with touches of horror, or not?

From Scream Queen to Halloween Queen: The Evolution of Jamie Lee Curtis

It’s funny to think that Curtis is not only an icon in the film industry, but that his character, Laurie Strode, is just as eternal as his enemy Michael Myers. The actress debuted in a role that would become her legacy, elevating her to the status of “final girl” par excellence. But Curtis has not been stagnant, she has known how to take advantage of the passage of time to show a more mature and complex Laurie, breaking the stigma of the “victim” character and giving her a more human and empowered dimension.

And not only in the field of horror, Curtis has shown his versatility as an actress in genres ranging from comedy to drama. But returning to the horror saga, his legacy goes beyond the big screen. The character of Laurie has transcended cinema and has become a symbol of resistance and strength in popular culture. Now that the iconic house where it all began has been sold, it’s inevitable to wonder what new horrors—or heroes—will emerge in that setting, and if anyone will ever be able to fill the shoes of Curtis and her unforgettable character.

Halloween and its legacy

Let’s go back to the movie that put both John Carpenter and Curtis on the map. Filmed with a ridiculous budget of about $300,000, Halloween revolutionized horror cinema, paving the way for classics like Friday the 13th and Scream. And not only that, it gave rise to nine sequelsincluding a recent trilogy by David Gordon Green, which marks Curtis’ farewell to the role of Laurie Strode.

In this regard, Curtis reflected on what being the “final girl” has meant to her. “I didn’t really understand how important that term was until I made this last film. And now I really understand it. And I think you will be very happy,” commented the actress.

The uncertain future of Halloween

Now, if you’re wondering about the future of the Halloween franchise, we have news. The film rights have returned to the hands of producer Malek Akkad after the release of the latest installment. In addition, it is being considered to take the franchise to television, with several streaming platforms interested. John Carpenter, the original director, believes that there is always a new Michael Myers story to tell. Although, according to him, “I can’t help new filmmakers. They have so many advantages over what I had when I was his age. That makes me hate them! But everything is great.”