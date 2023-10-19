The celebration of Halloween is just around the corner and that means that many video games take advantage of this moment to leave us with special content related to this spooky holiday. Sony also wanted to target this with a new promotion of offers that it has started in the PlayStation Store.

As if the autumn discounts were not enough, now we are invited to bring out our wallets once again, because the price of hundreds of titles and DLCs for horror games or those in which creatures of the night have been temporarily reduced. , like vampires, zombies and other beings, have a great role. That leaves us with some PS4 and PS5 sales that will remain active until November 2 and about which we have chosen the best in the next selection.

Days Gone Digital Deluxe Edition for 19.99 euros (previously 49.99 euros). The bounty hunter Deacon St. John will travel through a world in which he cannot trust even his own shadow as it is infected with zombies, scavenging humans, wild beasts and much more in an immense and spectacular open world that can be explored on a motorcycle. All this along with an art book, its soundtrack and other additional content. Dead by Daylight Ultimate Edition for 41.99 euros (previously 69.99 euros). One of the most terrifying experiences in which four players will take the role of survivors who will do everything possible to escape from a fifth player in the role of a murderer with very macabre weapons or special powers, as you can see in this edition that includes all the characters that exist on both sides. Diablo 4 for 59.99 euros (before 79.99 euros). Now that Season 2 has just started, it is a good time to join the ranks of warriors trying to defend Sanctuary from the demonic threats that live everywhere, with an extensive campaign, five different classes, hundreds of dungeons and challenges to complete , final bosses and much more. Little Nightmares I & II Bundle for 14.99 euros (previously 49.99 euros). The two chapters of Little Nightmares together in the same edition, so that you have a double portion of 2D platform levels and puzzles with a very sinister touch and in which you must hide from any threat that could endanger the lives of the children. tiny characters.

Resident Evil 4 Deluxe Edition for 49.59 euros (previously 79.99 euros). The brutal remake of one of the best Resident Evil in which Leon S. Kennedy will travel to a Spanish town to rescue the president’s daughter who has been kidnapped. Additionally, this edition includes alternate costumes for both, exclusive weapons, the ability to listen to the original soundtrack, and a treasure map. Resident Evil Village Gold Edition for 19.99 euros (previously 49.99 euros). Another Resident Evil that you cannot miss is this eighth installment of the saga that puts an end to the story of the Winters family thanks to its DLCs, although the edition is also accompanied by a VR mode and its multiplayer RE:Verse . The Callisto Protocol Digital Deluxe Edition for 31.99 euros (previously 79.99 euros). Another title that will make you have a really hard time is this one as soon as you set foot in the position of Black Iron, a maximum security prison located on Jupiter’s moon and where getting out alive is the greatest challenge of all, because for Everywhere you will have to fight against the beasts and horrors that roam the halls of the place. By the way, you will receive your season pass and other packs thanks to this edition. The Evil Within 2 for 7.99 euros (previously 39.99 euros). Detective Sebastián Castellano will live the worst of his nightmares when he has to enter the world of STEM in order to save his daughter, but there only ruthless enemies, deadly traps and scenarios in which danger lurks everywhere will await him. . The Quarry Deluxe Edition for 21.24 euros (previously 84.99 euros). The icing on the cake is this title that will also make you feel scared with a story that takes place in a camp in which the monitors begin to die and depending on the decisions and actions of the players, the fate that awaits them will be determined. wait for each one.

