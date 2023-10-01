The month of October is about to begin which means that the costume parties for Halloween among friends come together in the Guadalajara cityso young people get creative to wear the best costume.

Typical costumes like werewolf, the vampire, the mummy, cannot be missing, however in these times creativity abounds in people’s minds creating very original costumes whether they are cartoons, scary movies or someone famous.

There are times when time does not help us much to create a costume, that is why we share with you some stores in La Perla Guadalajara where you can buy the costume you prefer.

Andy’s House

One of the stores that has a wide variety of costumes is Andy’s Housebecause you can find the costume of your favorite character, plus you can purchase everything you need for the Halloween-themed party such as tablecloths, disposable candles, among other things.

This store is located in Avenida Patria #190 in Zapopan, Jalisco.

The art of disguise

The store “The art of disguise” offers a wide variety of costumes, but mainly with authentic representations of our culture, such as charro, adelita, Independence figures, escaramuzas and various folkloric costumes.

It is clear that even though it is not the National Holidays, the Mexican costume cannot be missing, so you can buy it at the store located on Pino Suárez Street #192 in the center of Guadalajara.

Fantasy Land

If you want to get a more original costume you can go to Fantasy Landbecause in addition to the typical costumes you can find masks and accessories of some characters.

There are costumes for all ages and you can go to the store located in Plaza Universidad on Pablo Neruda #4341 in Zapopan.

Costume-art

The store Costume-art It is a great option if you only want to rent a costume, where you can find a great variety and very original ones, and you can also rent costumes for a larger Halloween event.

This place is located on the street Juan Manuel 525, in the Central Zone of Guadalajara.

Kordy Magical World

Many of the people from Guadalajara have pets at home, so if you want to share your fun you can go to the store Kordy Magical Worldwhere in addition to buying your costume you can buy one for your pet.

It has costumes of movie characters, fantastic beings, among others, and you can purchase them at the store located at Av. Adolfo López Mateos Sur 2077, Int. 18, in the Chapalita neighborhood.

