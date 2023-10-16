The Woodhouses, a New York couple, move to a building located in front of Central Park, on which, According to a friend, there is a curse. Once settled, they become friends with Minnie and Roman Castevet, neighbors who shower them with attention.

Faced with the prospect of a good future, the Woodhouses decide to have a child; but, when Rosemary becomes pregnant, The only thing he remembers is having made love with a strange creature that has left his body full of marks. As time goes by, Rosemary begins to suspect that her pregnancy is not normal.