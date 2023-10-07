The genre of terror has been an inexhaustible source of stories over the years, and some characters have transcended beyond fiction to become part of popular culture and emerge as themes during the holidays, especially Halloween.

These are 10 characters that have been part of popular culture and have served as inspiration for the creation of costumes because They have entered nightmares and scared millions of people around the world.

Dracula

He is the most famous vampire of all time. Created by Bram Stoker, this character has terrified generations with his bloodlust and especially his immortality.

Freddy Krueger

The protagonist of nightmares and the “A Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise has tormented many since the 1980s.

Jason Voorhees

The masked character from the “Friday the 13th” films is a must-have at Halloween parties.

Samara Morgan

The protagonist of the “The Ring” films is a ghostly girl who emerges from a well to terrorize anyone who watches her disturbing videotape.

Pennywise the clown

This character, “It”, created by writer Stephen King, has embodied children’s fears since the publication of the novel in 1986.

Regan MacNeil

The demon-possessed girl in “The Exorcist” is a symbol of religious horror that has frightened audiences since 1973.

Norman Bates

The owner of the Bates Motel, star of Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho”, has left an indelible mark on thriller cinema and has scared many for years.

Leatherface

The cannibal family member from “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” is known for his human skin mask and bloody chainsaw. He is ideal for inspiration when making a Halloween costume.

Cthulhu

The ancient cosmic being created by HP Lovecraft has inspired countless works of horror, with its indescribable appearance and overwhelming power.

Michael Myers

The character from the “Halloween” series has terrified generations of viewers with his white mask and sharp knife.

These characters represent only a fraction of the horrors that have frightened generations over the years. Fear is a universal emotion, and these iconic characters are testament to his enduring ability to disturb and fascinate people.

