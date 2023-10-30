Windows 11 continues to offer a multitude of new updates, some for security, others for functions for everyone, and even some optional ones, which are very worthwhile, like the last one that just happened.

Thanks to the latest optional update for Windows 11we already natively support nearly a dozen additional archive formats such as RAR, 7-Zip, Tar, and GZ.

Specifically, this support for additional file formats is present in the optional cumulative update KB5031455.

In this way, the updated list of file types supported in Windows 11 is as follows: .rar, .7z, .tar, .tar.gz, .tar.bz2, .tar.zst, .tar.xz, . tgz, .tbz2, .tzst, and .txz.

In any case, support for password-encrypted files is not yet available, and Microsoft has not commented on the matter.

Microsoft has added this new file format with the help of the open source libarchive project.

So you can force the update

As we said, the cumulative update KB5031455 is a optional upgrade, and if you want to have it installed right now, you must go to settings, then go to Windows update and then select “check for updates.” Simply locate the update, and click “download and install.”

You shouldn’t worry, because this new compatibility with additional file formats will end up arriving in the near future. update mandatory.

Microsoft already announced a few months ago that Windows 11 would receive this support for additional file formats, specifically during the Build 2023 conference: “We have added native support for additional file formats, including tar, 7-Zip, RAR, gz and many others using the open source libarchive project.

This way, you will no longer need to install third-party applications to be able to work with a series of files.