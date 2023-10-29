Next week we will see that things get complicated for the characters of Original Sin. While in the past chapters we have seen how two clear sides were consolidated: Yildiz and Ender; versus, Şahika and Leyla. In the future we will see how the war between them begins.

Also, this week we saw how Nadir betrayed Yildiz when he asked for help, and joined Şahika and Leyla. The businessman wants the Argun marriage to break up! Since he has interest in Yildiz, he will do everything possible to harm Halit. What will happen?

Nadir in chapter 66 of Original Sin | Antenna 3

For his part, Halit will go one step further with Leyla. The man will say that he has a business trip and so he will go with Leyla and he will cross all possible limits. New infidelity to Yildiz! Will he be serious about her? Will Leyla want more? Will Yildiz find out?

Furthermore, Nadir and Şahika will be aware of their adventure so they can destroy Halit’s life as soon as they want. They will do it?

The one who will do much better is Ender. The young woman is very excited about Kaya and it seems that her feelings are resurfacing again. How will her date go? Will they ever give themselves a new opportunity? Will something happen between them?

Ender and Kaya in Original Sin | Antenna 3

It also remains to be seen how the relationship between Lila and Yiğit evolves. Will they be able to overcome all their problems? Don’t miss new chapters of Original Sin next week!

