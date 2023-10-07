loading…

Valeriy Kozyr, 61, cries as he sits beside a grave after losing his daughter and other relatives in a Russian military strike, amid Russia’s incursion into Ukraine, at a cemetery outside the village of Hroza, Kharkiv region, Ukraine on October 6, 2023.

KYIV – In a cemetery next to a field outside the remote village of Hroza in Ukraine, residents clear away bushes and clear trash to make room for more graves.

Working quietly, it was something that distracted them from the horrors that had occurred the day before.

As dozens of people gathered at a local cafe to eat in honor of a soldier who died in the war against Russia, a missile struck, killing at least 52 people.

It is one of the deadliest attacks in 20 months of fighting, and has devastated this small, close-knit community.

The shock has now given way to sadness, as well as questions about how the Russians could have known about the meeting which some Hroza residents said was a deliberate attack.

Among those killed was Olya, 36, who left behind three children. Her husband also died.

His father, Valeriy Kozyr, was at the cemetery preparing to bury him and his son-in-law.

“It would be better if I just died,” he said quietly while crying, as reported by Reuters. “God, you can’t punish me like this. Abandoning father and taking away children!”

While wiping tears, the 61-year-old man explained that he now had to think about how to care for his three grandchildren aged 10, 15 and 17 years. Kozyr wanted to bury Olya and her husband side by side in a funeral home. single grave.

He told Reuters he was not at the cafe on Thursday because he worked the night shift as a security guard, thereby avoiding the incident.