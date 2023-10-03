The municipality of Zwolle is divesting a large part of its contemporary art collection, made between 1950 and 2000. Of the more than 2,000 works still in storage, almost half have been sold. This is what Art and Culture policy advisor Wim Heersink of the municipality of Zwolle says. “We want to better categorize the remaining pieces so that they can be loaned out more easily to hang in public spaces. Then the extensive contemporary art collection will ultimately come into its own.”