Suara.com – The Hajj Financial Management Agency (BPKH) is exploring investment in the Hajj and Umrah sector together with the Saudi Arabian Chamber of Commerce.

This exploration took place during the Saudi-Indonesian Roundtable Meeting of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) and the Federation of Saudi Chambers (FSC).

“One thing that is our focus is related to the Hajj and Umrah economic ecosystem in Saudi Arabia, which is a huge investment opportunity,” said Head of the BPKH Implementing Agency Fadlul Imamsyah, as quoted by Antara on Sunday (22/10/2023) .

Fadlul stated that based on Saudi Arabia’s 2030 vision, the capacity for one Hajj season could reach 4.5 million people. Meanwhile for Umrah, the capacity can reach 30 million people.

He emphasized that implementing investment in the Hajj and Umrah sector could provide significant benefits, both for Indonesian Hajj and Umrah pilgrims. This is related to the large financial transactions involved in these two sectors, which will directly provide benefits for Indonesia.

According to Fadlul, BPKH’s commitment to maximizing the Hajj and Umrah economic ecosystem in Saudi Arabia is realized through the formation of a subsidiary called Syarikah BPKH Limited.

This subsidiary has obtained commercial registration from the Saudi Ministry of Trade on March 16, 2023.

BPKH Limited will make investments to support the Hajj ecosystem, including investments in hotels, catering services for Hajj and Umrah, accommodation facilities, tourist management, apartment services, and other aspects.

This investment aims to achieve economic benefits and cost efficiency in organizing the Hajj pilgrimage. Apart from that, BPKH Limited will also cooperate with law enforcement to ensure the success of its investment.

Member of the BPKH Executive Board, Amri Yusuf, also added that the formation of Syarikah BPKH Limited was the right step to maximize benefits while ensuring the fulfillment of Hajj facilities. He also emphasized that in the last five years, BPKH investment has tended to be conservative, with around 70 percent of investment going into SBSN and 28 percent into sharia banking deposits, while direct investment is less than two percent.