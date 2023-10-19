Suara.com – Haji Faisal recently touched on the issue of ‘diva children’ which allegedly refers to Aaliyah Massaid. The name Aaliyah Massaid herself is now often in the spotlight of netizens after reportedly being close to Thariq Halilintar, former Fujianti Utami alias Fuji.

He emphasized that Fuji was not the son of a diva. However, according to Haji Faisal, his daughter is an inspiration for the younger generation. As is known, Fuji recently received the Celebrity of the Year category award from the 2023 TikTok Awards.

“Some people say that I’m a Diva’s child. I’m not a singer, that’s right. That’s the reality. What are we saying, right? This is an inspiration for her younger siblings, that means people who are under her age, ” he said as seen in the upload from the Instagram account @lambe_danu, Thursday (19/10/23).

He emphasized that even though Fuji is not a diva, his career deserves appreciation. He also hopes that Fuji will be an inspiration for children who don’t have diva parents to still believe they can create.

“This means that we will use what Fuji makes as an inspiration for our children and younger siblings. That’s what it is for me, don’t break it,” he said.

According to him, everyone should have the opportunity to have a good career. Haji Faisal believes that success does not only belong to the children of famous people.

“Do you really want the children of divas to come forward like that? The children of people who are already well…well are the ones who come forward. I don’t think that’s right,” he said.

He also invited the public to see the positive side of what Fuji has now achieved. According to him, all children deserve the same opportunities.

“So they should think positively. So, this is what we deserve to be an example of, what we deserve to emulate. Whoever it is, the important thing is that our background is good,” he said.

“That’s why you don’t do bad things. If you do good things, you will become famous later,” he said again.