Haikyuu is entering its final stage in the anime/manga. So that a tribute can be paid as it should be, an official illustration has been shared which gives rise to warming up for the end of the anime in 2024.

This new special illustration for the ending of Haikyuu It is starring none other than Hinata and Kenma. Placed in front of each other, in a clear confrontation position. It’s all or nothing, an ending that will leave us breathless.

As the days go by, it is logical that we are all looking at the calendar to mark the day on which Haikyuu will reach its expected end. An ending that will be adapted into a film format, and will be released in 2024. If you want to know more about the special coverage we have done for this project, follow this link.

