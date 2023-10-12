An unidentified hacking group recently attacked Steam and spread malware via updates for various games. According to the details, the attackers had access to the Steam accounts of various developers, which allowed them to add malicious code to the titles’ updates.

Fortunately, the situation affected few users of the platform, since it is estimated that only 100 users had installed the games that were the target of the attack. Faced with this, Valve did not stay with its arms crossed and has already improved the security of its platform. Additionally, it notified users who had the games installed about the risks.

Hackers target Steam

Steam was the target of an attack to spread malware

It is important to mention that Valve has already controlled the situation and there are no major effects on its systems. That said, users should no longer worry about a possible attack on their computers. The company did not publish the list of affected games, it is only known that NanoWar: Cells VS Virus was one of them.

Apparently, all the titles are of that profile, that is, small games that few users had installed. One of the creators of NanoWar: Cells VS Virus explained that malware attacked his computer and had access to his developer account and browser tokens. So the attackers had temporary access to their services.

This is how they took advantage of the reach of Steam to spread malware through updates for the affected games. To prevent this dangerous situation from happening again, Valve now requires 2-step verification to update released games or make changes related to updates.

Because of this, developers will now need to register their cell phone numbers on the platform. This way they will receive a text message to complete 2-step verification every time they want to upload and launch an updated version of a game.

Valve knows this is another barrier for developers and their workflow; However, he noted that it is necessary to avoid possible attacks in the future. Finally, the company revealed that attacks on developer accounts are increasingly common, so it will pay special attention to this area.

