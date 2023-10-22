Mercedes benefited from the new features introduced in Austin and Lewis Hamilton took a valuable second place in the Sprint race, while Aston Martin, Alfa Romeo, AlphaTauri and Haas, the other cars that risked upgrade packages in Texas did not collect positive information.

There was a lot of anticipation for Haas which changed the aerodynamic concept of the VF-23: the managers of the American team had rented a warehouse to assemble the machines that arrived directly from Qatar, with the new parts arriving from Italy. A perfectly successful operation which, however, on the track did not give the results that could have been expected.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Detail of the sloping belly of the Haas VF-23 and the hot air vents on the sides of the engine hood

Haas has rejected the belly with the upper tub, moving towards the concepts of Red Bull with the slide sides. Revised radiator outlets with narrower and squarer intakes with a lower tray that directs the flow towards the bottom thanks to a different undercut and limits drag. The belly, as happens on the Ferrari SF-23, has to deal with the lower anti-intrusion cone, which generates an annoying aerodynamic block, where other teams have managed to free the area with the most efficient flow pattern. The bottom and the bonnet are also new, characterized by conspicuous hot air vents.

The hope was to collect valuable information to transfer to next year’s car, but the greater expectation was to reduce tire degradation in the race, the car’s main flaw. The new VF-23 was brought to the track in the United States knowing full well that the Sprint race format would limit the weekend to just one free practice session.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Haas VF-23: here is the new one that debuted in Austin

After two qualifying sessions and the Sprint race the first results were not particularly positive, so much so that Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg had to deal with the usual problems. Kevin finished 18th after a good start: “It’s simply frustrating. The music hasn’t changed compared to the other races: the tires run out too quickly.

The German managed to climb up to 15th place by taking advantage of the retirement of Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin which was once again struggling with brake problems: “We concentrated on the Sprint race format – explains Nico – I think there are possibilities of unlock potential, but we will need time to change the set-up. For now we have not seen major changes, but we must not rush to judgment.”

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal Haas, on the starting grid of the Sprint race

Guenther Steiner, who pushed hard for the evolution to debut in his home race, admitted: “We still have a lot of work to do and we are not very happy with what we saw on the track. We went in the wrong direction with some things. Let’s give ourselves some time, because the update so far hasn’t given us what we expected.”

Read also: