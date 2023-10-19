Haas decided to change its aerodynamic philosophy: the VF-23 was the only single-seater that remained faithful to the tub on the upper part of the belly, while the technicians of the American team converted to embracing the Red Bull concepts.

The car that races in Austin, in fact, debuts a very robust package of innovations that concerns various areas of F1 curated by Simone Resta. The most striking aspect concerns the design of the sides: the mouth of the radiators is less wide and more rounded, with the appearance of a lip in the lower part which tends to reduce resistance to advancement, contributing to an increase in the flow that is directed towards the bottom.

To have a deeper undercut, a cleaning job was done under the cooling intakes, despite having to deal with the same design constraints that penalized the Ferrari SF-23 which has the lower anti-intrusion cone that now protrudes from the bodywork of the more profiled side.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Haas VF-23, detail of the new, more rounded radiator mouth and the belly with the slide

Furthermore, the belly has a slide towards the bottom, even if the creation does not show a Grand Canyon as we have seen appear on Aston Martin, McLaren and Alpine, because the radiant package has not been modified. It should not be surprising, therefore, that the leaks of the hot air vents with conspicuous gills have remained partly on the side, and partly have been opened at the root of the bonnet, following the most popular concepts.

Listening to Kevin Magnussen’s statements, we shouldn’t expect a big leap in performance, but it’s fair to say that this change in philosophy strongly desired by the team’s top management and, long opposed by the aerodynamic chief who thus gave us his job, is nothing other than an approach to the concepts of the 2024 single-seater.

An exploration of a new line of research, in the hope of also finding a different center of aerodynamic pressure that allows for better control of variations in height and tire degradation, because on the flying lap the VF-23 manages to find peaks that indicate a potential that too often fails to emerge and is promptly lost in the race.

