During the season, as per the regulations, each team must field a young driver who has contested a maximum of two Grands Prix in Formula 1 in two FP1 sessions, in order to guarantee the opportunity for rookies to test the car over the course of the season. championship.

In fact, given the limited time available during the season, rookies generally only have one test session available to them, the one at the end of the year in Abu Dhabi. For this reason, Formula 1 has decided to give them more space, pushing the teams to dedicate at least two FP1 sessions to them during the year.

In past years, Haas had chosen to entrust this role to Pietro Fittipaldi, who still fell within the definition of “young” driver having completed a maximum of two Grands Prix. For this season, however, the American team has chosen to field the talent of the Ferrari Driver Academy Oliver Bearman, currently involved in Formula 2.

The Briton, who won four races in his rookie season in the preparatory category with Prema, will take to the track at the wheel of the VF-23 in FP1 of the Mexican and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix. Furthermore, in order to integrate Haas and familiarize himself with the team members, Bearman will also be present in the paddock during this weekend in Qatar.

Given the long collaborative relationship between the American team and Ferrari, this is not the first driver linked to the Prancing Horse who has had the opportunity to test a Haas car: the first was Charles Leclerc in 2016, followed by Mick Schumacher, Antonio Giovinazzi and Robert Shwartzman.

Speaking about this opportunity, Bearman said: “I am very happy to join the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team driving in Mexico and Abu Dhabi. Getting to Formula 1 has been my dream since my go-karting days, so driving a car for the first time this year is really special. I’m grateful to the team, and of course to Ferrari, for giving me this chance. I’m working hard to be ready to support the team as best I can on both occasions.”

Bearman joined the Ferrari Driver Academy in November 2021, having won the Italian F4 Championship and the ADAC F4 the same year. After third place overall in last year’s F3 championship, the Englishman moved up to F2, where he currently sits in sixth place with one event still to go, Abu Dhabi. During his rookie year he showed both highs and lows, still managing to achieve four victories, including the double between the Sprint and the Feature Race in Azerbaijan.

Haas Team Principal Guenther Steiner has no doubts that Bearman is up to the task, for which he will be prepared with several simulator sessions at the Maranello headquarters: “We are very happy to offer Oliver Bearman these FP1s in Mexico and Abu Dhabi”.

“He has had a stellar rookie season in Formula 2, his four wins are testament to this and, as part of the Ferrari Driver Academy, we know his preparation over these weekends will be top notch. We look forward to welcoming Oliver to the team and have him drive the VF-23,” Steiner explained.

