The world of Hollywood can be suffocating and oppressive. And that’s what could currently be happening to Gwyneth Paltrow.

Gwyneth Paltrow has threatened her disappearance. During a recent interview with Bustle, the Pepper Potts actress in the Marvel Cinematic Universe made a surprising revelation. In fact, she even admitted that in the future she might simply disappear from public life overnight. When she was asked what life advice she would give to her fans as they enter their 70s and 80s, Paltrow had no qualms about answering with complete sincerity.

“Knowing myself, I’ll probably keep trying,” Gwyneth Paltrow admitted. “Or maybe he’ll say, ‘To hell with this.’ I could simply disappear overnight and no one would see me again.” It should be noted that it would not be the last time she would mention this possibility during the interview. In fact, she even made several references to her interest and his desire to simply disappear from the film industry. A Hollywood industry that can be suffocating and oppressive with its big stars.

“I will disappear and no one will see me again.”

To conclude the same interview, Gwyneth Paltrow was asked about the possibility of selling her company Goop. “I have no idea,” she replied. “Of course, we are not ready to sell yet. “I need a few more years.” When she floated the idea of ​​making a dramatic exit on her 55th birthday, the actress added: “That would make me happy. I will literally disappear from public life. “No one will ever see me again.” Bustle followed up that statement by asking her if she believed that to be true, to which the Marvel Studios actress responded with a clear and direct: “Yes.”

Gwyneth Paltrow has already largely retired from her acting career to focus on running the Goop brand.. Her last appearance in a film was in Avengers: Endgame (2019), playing the role of Pepper Potts for the seventh time. She recently provided the voice of her in an episode of American Horror Stories and appeared in the Netflix docuseries.