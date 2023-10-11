Arema FC coach Fernando Valente is not satisfied with his team’s attack line. Although, striker Gustavo Almeida currently leads the temporary top scorer.

The Brazilian striker has scored 11 goals to date. However, the Portuguese coach believes that the front line still needs to be improved. He feels his club is still having difficulty scoring goals.

“Currently there is a problem in scoring goals. We scored opportunities but failed to score. This is a problem,” he said, quoted from the PT LIB website, Wednesday (11/10/2023).

He will also concentrate on fixing the attack line problems in the next few weeks.

“In the next two weeks, we will try to fix the problems in the final third of the field. We will improve the players’ movements when attacking and make them believe in the process being carried out,” he added.

Overall, he said it was good. He said that physical and technical conditions had improved. Even in terms of game organization and movement, players have become more collective.

Arema FC held a training camp in Batu City from Sunday (15/10) to Wednesday (18/10). They plan to hold a trial match.

“We will try to hold a trial match. We will try to find trial opponents, because as you know, not all players get the opportunity to play in the match,” said Fernando Valente.

It is hoped that this trial will further hone the team’s collective play. “We are trying to find the best solution to create a balance between players who play frequently and who rarely play,” he said.

