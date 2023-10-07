The name of Gustavo “Gus” Rodríguez has a place in the history of video games in Mexico as he was a key player in the promotion of Nintendo in Mexico during the 80s and 90s. Likewise, he was an enthusiast of video game media and Part of his great legacy is the defunct Club Nintendo magazine. However, this is only one of his facets because he also dedicated himself to other forms of entertainment and one of them has become a trend.

What is the controversy why Gus Rodríguez, founder of Club Nintendo, became a trend?

Gus Rodríguez became a trend on Twitter | X a few moments ago but not exactly for something related to video games. It all started when some Twitter accounts took an excerpt from an interview with soccer narrator Christian Martinoli where he tells an anecdote of support for a family member to have a job at TV Azteca but without pay for being a rookie. The controversy grew and from there it led to a similar testimony but in the voice of the comedian and actor Eugenio Derbez who complained that young people first asked about the salary conditions of their job offers before “assessing” the opportunity to work for him. . Later, through his Twitter account | X, Derbez shared a video with an interview in which he talks about his jobs assuming the credit for his work and only mentioning “some friends” who accompanied him in that adventure, a statement that bothered the community.

Things that have to be said: Derbez without Gus Rodríguez and Pepe Sierra would not have made it past Chabelo and Anabel Ferreira. https://t.co/vIzDOBKdqE — Mau L. (@DonLaguardione) October 6, 2023

Well, that’s not how Gus Rodríguez told it, may he rest in peace, about how they managed to position you by fucking him and even pulling cables on Televisa hahaha but hey https://t.co/jAPrfTtT3J — ᴏᴍɴɪᴘʜᴏʙɪᴀ (@IvanRiggins) October 7, 2023

Once again I reiterate that the funniest thing about Eugenio Derbez was Gus Rodríguez may he rest in power — yayito sumercé (@Yayitwo) October 6, 2023

Gus Rodríguez was a writer and producer on several Eugenio Derbez programs, not everything was gaming

Well, as a result of that, the social network community was quick to remind Eugenio Derbez that he did not work alone in those years and that his success is related to the work of many people. Right there the name of Gus Rodríguez came up, who for many years served as writer and producer of several Derbez programs. Gus Rodríguez was known for his command of Spanish and for playing with words, a talent that came to the screen through the actor, so those jokes and sketches that made entire generations laugh were written and produced by Gus Rodriguez.

It is known that while he was leading Club Nintendo and doing Nintendomanía on TV Azteca in the 90s, Gus Rodríguez also worked at Televisa as a writer and producer of Eugenio Derbez’s programs, during a period together with José “Pepe” Sierra, another founder. from Nintendo magazine and creative who also brought the comedian’s shows to life with his behind-the-scenes talent. However, given the contractual conditions, Gus Rodríguez could not appear in the frame on the Televisa shows and when he did he had his back turned or covering his face.

Gus Rodríguez passed away on April 11, 2020, leaving a legacy in video game history and media in Mexico.

