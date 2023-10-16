Suara.com – A gang of motorbike thieves in Jakarta is getting more reckless, they are now using airsoft guns to carry out their actions.

Not infrequently, they are also determined to injure their victims when they are caught, as happened on Jalan Poselen IV, Kayu Putih, Pulo Gadung, East Jakarta, on Sunday (15/10).

An elderly man named Amir Syarifudin (75), was the victim of being shot by a gun from a gang of thieves. His right arm was injured after being shot at by the perpetrator.

Amir’s nephew, Idham Mahesa (21) said that the conditions around his residence were quiet at the time of the incident. Not a single resident left the house. Even though it was broad daylight, at 14.15 WIB.

“Before Ashar, at noon. “The conditions are quiet, completely empty,” said Idham when met by Suara.com at his residence, Monday (16/10/2023).

Based on Suara.com’s monitoring, in front of Idham’s residence, house renovations are being carried out and at the end of the alley of his house, which is about 500 meters away, there is a small stall made only of tents. However, on Sunday the area was quiet because it was a holiday.

“Construction workers work from Monday to Saturday. “The stall in front is closed on Sundays,” he said.

Shot by the perpetrator

Idham said that the theft attempt began when his uncle, Amir, was sitting on the terrace of the house facing the closed gate.

In front of the house, a Honda Beat Deluxe motorbike, belonging to Amir’s son, was parked.

Before long, there were four people riding two automatic motorbikes back and forth like they were looking for an address. Not long after, the gang stopped and broke into the ignition key of Amir’s parked son’s Honda Beat.

When Amir was caught, the perpetrators immediately pointed a gun at him. Until then, one of the perpetrators guessed Amir four times.

However, Amir was only hit by one bullet, in the muscle of his right arm. Not long after, Idham went out to chase the perpetrator after hearing screams from his housemates.

At that time, Idham also admitted that he had chased the perpetrator, but his steps were less fast than the speed of the perpetrator’s motorbike. The quiet conditions meant that the perpetrators could escape easily.