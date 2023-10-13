Now that Microsoft officially owns all of Activision Blizzard, many players are lining up to ask for the return of old sagas and franchises lost in time. Guitar Hero and Tony Hawk are among the most requested, as it could not be otherwise.

After a legal and judicial battle that has lasted more than a year and a half, both companies have joined together under the banner of Xbox Game Studios and those from Redmond already have Call of Duty, Overwatch and World of Warcraft; among others.

And although it is easy to create a wish list as IGN says, not everything is simple. The merger could give a Halo de Infinity Ward o one Crash Team Racing de Playground GamesBut you have to be patient.

Bobby Kotick assured that a new Guitar Hero will be possible with Microsoft and that AI would help, but that is the same as asking for even a new Call of Duty from 343 Industries.

Despite this, many users in Twitter he ignored the acquisition for hope Xbox takes advantage of these new IPs to revive some classic and forgotten gems in the Activision Blizzard basement.

The most requested franchise is Guitar Hero, the musical rhythm game with plastic guitars and button mashers. Which is ironic, because Kotick brought James Corden to a company meeting this week and left half an indication of a revival of the saga.

And this has not stopped being on the minds of many since Phil Spencer said last year that he was looking forward to visiting the abandoned Activision franchisesGuitar Hero being one of them mentioned during an interview with The Washington Post.

Although he also mentioned Kings’ Quest or HeXen, an IP that has loyal fans and they want to see Raven as a developer and Id Software as a publisher. Despite everything, there are those who prefer before a new DJ Hero first of all.

The studio logo is going to grow more and more

And when it comes to Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, you don’t have to look back too far to remember its remake. For misfortune, he Vicarious Visions game (creators of Crash N. Sane Trilogy) no longer exists as such due to the merger that made them disappear.

Xbox may change its situation in the blink of an eye, but that remains to be seen. The aforementioned medium highlights the Tweet of Ted Timmins, Director creativo Senior en Raven Softwarewho published a return of The Movies game.

He Lionhead Studios game (Fable creators and now defunct), was published by Activision and was an economic simulation game; the curious thing is that Timmins came to work at Lionhead.

All this is just a short list of everything that -in theory- Xbox could revive Activision Blizzard games of all thingsbut that is still not even remotely clear.

For now, let’s say both companies have a lot more to agree on. And even more so if we take into account that Bobby Kotick will continue to lead the rest of the year.

