Sylvain Guintoli possesses all the necessary requirements, according to the riders, to cover a role that has so far been unprecedented in the MotoGP World Championship and which will certainly receive the unconditional support of all the bodies involved.

Although the possibility of creating a sort of drivers’ union has been circulating in the paddock for years, only this season have the main parties involved taken the issue into their own hands and started the journey towards its consolidation.

The intention of the initiative is to give drivers a greater say in certain matters with the championship’s governing bodies, as well as to discuss minimum wages or mutual insurance schemes to help recovering drivers who have suffered serious injuries.

The first meeting took place on the Thursday before the Catalan Grand Prix, at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. To start giving shape to the idea, the pilots created a WhatsApp group to discuss all matters concerning the collective.

Later, in India, Guintoli entered the scene. During Buddh’s circuit meeting, most of those present agreed that he was the right person to act as spokesperson for a number of reasons.

“He has experience, his relationships with various parties are good, he ran until recently and we think he is a good politician,” the riders agreed.

In India, in particular, many felt the need to have a representative to look after them. On Saturday, the rain made its appearance and on the grid there were questions about whether the Sprint race should have been held on a wet track, given the danger of some parts of the track, with this offering very few escape routes. Most of the drivers took the same side, although a couple abstained.

Sylvain Guintoli, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Suzuki MotoGP

With the Indian event behind him, Guintoli learned about the legal and legal procedures involved in creating such an organization. The mirror is naturally the GPDA (Grand Prix Drivers Association), which defends the collective of drivers participating in the Formula 1 World Championship. This is currently chaired by Alexander Wurz, with George Russell – Mercedes driver – as the most important representative.

Although Guintoli is not present at Mandalika this weekend, he plans to travel to Australia’s Phillip Island next week to discuss his position. His idea is to produce, once all the necessary information has been collected, a document in the form of a memorandum to be signed by all the pilots, which will serve as a starting point for their commitment to the organization and the responsibilities that derive from the be part of it.

Guintoli participated in two full seasons in MotoGP first with Yamaha in 2007 and then with Ducati the following year. The latter was his most important year, in which he ranked 13th in the Drivers’ World Championship. His best result in the premier class of the MotoGP was fourth place at the 2007 Japanese Grand Prix. The Montelimar native then moved on to the Superbike World Championship where he became champion in 2014 aboard an official Aprilia.

He later joined the Suzuki world both as a MotoGP test rider and in the team dedicated to Endurance races. He maintained this role until the closure of the racing department of the Hamamatsu brand, which occurred at the end of 2022.