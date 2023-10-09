Director Guillermo del Toro reveals his participation in a film about the mythical Jabba the Hutt from Star Wars.

Visionary director Guillermo del Toro has confirmed that he has begun preparing a Star Wars film centered on the iconic character, Jabba the Hutt. Since he intended to show the rise and fall of this mythical organized crime leader from the outer edge of the Star Wars galaxy.

News of a Jabba the Hutt movie was confirmed in 2017, but was sadly canceled shortly after. At the time, Disney was still in the early stages of its acquisition of Lucasfilm and Star Wars, resulting in numerous film projects that never saw the light of day. Another example is Zack Snyder’s project that has now become Netflix’s Rebel Moon.

This is how he revealed what they began to prepare.

According to Guillermo del Toro, the film would have explored a vast world and featured significant creative elements. The director mentioned: “We designed a great world and great things. We learned. So you can never be ungrateful with life. Whatever life sends you, there is something to learn from it.” Although the film was cancelled, it is likely that scripts were developed and concept art created before its cancellation.

Jabba the Hutt from Star Wars

The film about the rise and fall of Jabba the Hutt would have explored how this villain became the infamous crime lord, detailing his influence on the Hutt clans in the Outer Rim of the galaxy and his relationship with the Empire . The plot would have culminated with Jabba establishing his dominion on Tatooine, marking the beginning of his decline, as shown in the original Star Wars trilogy.

Guillermo del Toro would have been the perfect choice to make a Star Wars film with a character as unique and powerful as Jabba the Hutt. The story would have provided an intriguing look at the origins of this legendary villain and his rise to power in the galaxy.

Now, the plans for the saga are going in very different directions, so it is normal that we will never see that movie or something similar. However, we can always review the original installments on Disney Plus with this link.