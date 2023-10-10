Guillermo del Toro

Director Guillermo del Toro explains why he didn’t direct Pacific Rim 2 and why he hasn’t even seen it.

Pacific Rim, the science fiction film directed by Guillermo del Toro, hit theaters in 2013 and was met with mostly positive reviews. The film became a box office hit, grossing more than $411 million worldwide. However, when a sequel, Pacific Rim: Uprising, was announced, fans were surprised to discover that the director was going to be Steven S. DeKnight. Now, the filmmaker clarifies why he didn’t return and why he hasn’t seen the sequel.

This is how the director explains it.

“We were getting ready to do it, it was different than the first one, but it had a continuation of a lot of the things I was trying to do. So what happened is… I mean, that’s why life is crazy, right? They had to give a deposit for the stages by 5 p.m. or we would lose the stages in Toronto for many months.”

“Then I said: Don’t forget that we are going to lose the stages, and five o’clock came and we lost the stages. They said: Well, we can film it in China. And I said: What do you mean we? (Laughs) I have to go do The Shape of Water.” Guillermo del Toro said.

This explains why he hasn’t seen the sequel.

“I didn’t see the final movie because it’s like watching home movies of your ex-wife. It is terrible if they are good and worse if they are bad, or just the opposite. You don’t want to know. So I didn’t see it. I read the final script and it was very different. Some of the elements were the same but very different.”

Pacific Rim: Uprising

Pacific Rim 2 did not have the expected success, since with a budget of 150 million it raised 290 million. While Guillermo del Toro won the Oscar thanks to The Shape of Water.