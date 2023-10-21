It is also one of the most famous films from the legendary animation studio.

There are many occasions in which people have talked about the great value of some of the best works that Studio Ghibli has contributed to the animation genre. And it is that the real magic and even the mysticism that permeates the stories and characters of his films have been able to reach directly to the hearts of many of its viewers.

Guillermo del Toro is a filmmaker who has shared more than once his love for animated films, especially those works that, as happens in several films by this director, are capable of immerse the viewer in worlds as imaginative as they are fascinating. This is precisely one of the strong points of many Studio Ghibli films, but Guillermo del Toro wanted to highlight one in particular which he considers his favorite and at the same time a work beautiful and painful to see and appreciate.

The Studio Ghibli film that most excites Guillermo del Toro

The film that Guillermo del Toro considers her favourite is nothing less than My Neighbor Totoroone of Ghibli’s best-known classics along with other masterpieces such as Princess Mononoke o Spirited Away. And there have been many praises that this filmmaker has dedicated to the film.

Del Toro firmly believes that My Neighbor Totoro is a true work of art capable of address the viewer’s feelings: “When something is as absolutely astonishingly beautiful as a work of art you understand that you will never experience it in real life, at the same time you gain it and lose it, which means that it gives you a feeling almost of melancholy and you get emotional until you cry“.

The Mexican director, in addition to praising the film enormously, considered it a particularly interesting option for Get started in the works of Studio Ghibli: “I think it’s good to start with (My Neighbor) Totoro because Miyazaki’s power is to show something that is impossibly beautiful and painfully beautiful. This is something that very few filmmakers do.”

“When Totoro started I started crying and didn’t stop throughout the movie. because it was, at the same time, a childhood that I was gaining and a childhood that had never been. So I think it is a great movie to start with“recommends the director of such acclaimed films as Pan’s Labyrinth.

Studio Ghibli will release The Boy and the Heron in Spanish cinemas on the 27th of this month, Hayao Miyazaki’s new gem that has received great recognition from professional critics and which is already considered by many one of the best movies released in 2023.

