Lucasfilm was developing a Star Wars movie with Guillermo del Toro and David Goyer at the helm

Star Wars fans almost got a movie Guillermo del Toro Focused on Jabba the Hutt.

The canceled Lucasfilm movie

During an interview with Collider, del Toro confirmed that the film he was making with the writer David Goyer It was about crime lord Jabba the Hutt. In fact, the popular director explained why the production didn’t come to fruition: “We had the rise and fall of Jabba the Hutt, so I was super happy. We were doing a lot of things, and then it’s not my property, it’s not my money, and then it’s one of those 30 scripts that disappears.”

Del Toro also talked about what he has learned from his failed projects. “Sometimes I’m bitter, sometimes I’m not. I always turn to my team and say, ‘Good practice, guys.’ Good practice. We design a great world. We design cool things. We learned. You can never be ungrateful with life. Whatever life sends your way, there is something to learn from it. So, you know, I trust the universe, I do. When something doesn’t happen, I say, ‘Why?’ I try to have a dialogue with myself. ‘Why didn’t it happen?’ And the more you swim against the current of the universe, the less you will realize where you are going.”

Guillermo del Toro’s canceled Star Wars film is another of the director’s many shelved projects. However, the filmmaker has learned a lot from his failed productions, and thanks to that, discarded ideas can be transferred to his next films.