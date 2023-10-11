Guillermo del Toro reveals more details about his adaptation of Frankenstein. What role will Christoph Waltz play?

Guillermo del Toro, the brain behind works like Pan’s Labyrinth and The Shape of Water, adds the incomparable Christoph Waltz to his version of Frankenstein for Netflix. That’s right, the director has brought in Waltz, who already collaborated with him on Pinocchio, although it has not yet been revealed which character he will play. This adds an extra layer of mystery to an already exciting project.

Christoph Waltz, a first-rate actor, thus joins the stellar cast that already includes Oscar Isaac, Andrew Garfield and Mia Goth. Wondering how such an assembly of talent was achieved? Look no further than Guillermo del Toro, the wizard of contemporary cinema.

Netflix’s Frankenstein: a luxury cast with surprises

It is confirmed that the film that will adapt the book Frankenstein; or, Mary Shelley’s modern Prometheus, will feature Oscar Isaac, Andrew Garfield and Mia Goth in the main roles. But that is not all. The question that leaves us breathless is: who will play the doctor and who will play the Monster? And no less intriguing, what role will Mia Goth play in this cinematic alchemy?

The source of all this news is del Toro himself, who during the 10th anniversary of Pacific Rim revealed these information bombs. “We are working on it. “We started shooting in February and it’s a movie I’ve wanted to make for 50 years,” said the director.

A project marked by perseverance and talent

Del Toro had already begun work on this Frankenstein adaptation for Netflix when the Hollywood strikes put everything on pause. But nothing stops the filmmaker, who persists in his desire to bring this work to the big screen in a way never seen before. The film will be directed and scripted by Guillermo del Toro, which guarantees a level of fidelity to the original text that promises to be unsurpassed.

First published in 1818, Mary Shelley’s work has been adapted in every possible way, but few have managed to capture its essence. del Toro’s project could be the one that finally does justice to this epic story. For those who don’t know, the book tells the story of Victor Frankenstein, a young scientist who creates a creature from dead remains and ends up facing the terrible consequences of playing God.

The weight of the original work: what can we expect from this new adaptation?

Over the years, the figure of Frankenstein has been distorted by countless adaptations that have relegated the monster to little more than a popular culture cliché. In the original work, the creature is not simply a monster, but a complex and marginalized being who seeks his place in a world that rejects him.. This opens up a world of possibilities for Guillermo del Toro, who has the ability to delve into the psychology of his characters and explore the darkness and complexity inherent in them.

Besides, The Netflix factor cannot be ignored. The platform has proven to be a space where high-caliber directors can unleash their creativity without the typical restrictions of a conventional film studio. Having said that, Netflix gives del Toro the perfect blank canvas to create a masterpiece that captures the essence and depth of Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein”which is something both book and movie fans are looking forward to.

The soul of Frankenstein

If you’re a little clueless as to what Frankenstein is about, here’s a quick synopsis: Victor Frankenstein, driven by vanity and a thirst for knowledge, brings to life a creature composed of dead material. The creature turns out to be ugly and is abandoned by its creator, leading to a life of destruction and revenge.

With a dream team and a plot that has captured the imagination of generations, this version of Frankenstein is destined to take our breath away. We will be waiting to bring you all the news about this project that, without a doubt, promises to be a gem in the Netflix catalog.