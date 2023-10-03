Dark Moltres in Pokémon GO has taken the place of the boss of the challenging Dark Raids.

Niantic has been improving in recent weeks, listening to player complaints, offering excellent compensation and enjoying a surge in profits. He even offered a new Team GO Rocket invasion event, which is getting the community excited.

But among so many events, it is easy to forget that Dark Moltres will be a Raid boss very powerful and difficult to defeat, especially if you are not prepared.

Meet Dark Moltres in Pokémon GO

Now that Dark Raids have started appearing in Pokémon GOplayers will be able to go head to head against a powerful Dark Moltres with the possibility of capturing it.

Moltres is a Fire and Flying type, which means that it will be weak to Water, Electric, and especially Rock type attacks that deal 256% of the damage. On the other hand, it will also be resistant to Ground, Fighting, Steel, Fire, Fairy, Bug and Grass types.

These are the quick moves you can learn:

Wing Attack (Flying) Fire Spin (Fire)

And these are his loaded moves:

Fiery Wave (Fire) Past Power (Rock) Flare (Fire) Flush (Fire) Air Attack (Flying)

How to defeat Dark Moltres in Pokémon GO

Now that you will face Dark Moltres in Pokémon GO, you will need a good strategy. Don’t forget that the Pokémon will become enraged during combat, considerably increasing its power and defense.

Your chances of winning will increase if you also use boosted versions like Mega Evolutions or Dark Ones. These will not only increase the power of your Pokémon, but also that of others of the same type.

This can be essential to winning if you coordinate with the Mega Pokémon of your allies. For example, each can have a Megaevolution in a different position so that there is always one active throughout the Raid.

Remember to also use the Purified Gems, which we explain in more detail in the section below.

Below you will find the best counters to defeat Dark Moltres in the Raid:

Mega Diancie: Rock Launcher and Avalanche Mega Tyranitar: Anti-Air and Sharp Rock Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Launcher and Avalanche Mega Tyranitar: Anti-Air and Sharp Rock Primal Kyogre: Cascade and Primal Pulse

But if you can’t afford a Mega Evolution, you can also use these excellent counters:

Rhyperior: Anti-Air and Rock Breaker Tyranitar: Anti-Air and Sharp Rock Terrakion: Anti-Air and Avalanche Aggron: Anti-Air and Meteor Beam Rampardos: Anti-Air and Avalanche Terrakion: Anti-Air and Avalanche Gigalith: Anti-Air and Meteor Beam Omastar: Rock Launcher and Avalanche Golem: Rock Launcher and Sharp Rock Golem from Alola: Rockthrower and Sharp Rock

Capturing Dark Moltres: Could it be Shiny?

Once you defeat a Dark Moltres in Pokémon GO you will have the opportunity to capture it. And thanks to these new events, he even has a chance to appear in the Shiny variant of him, although you won’t be able to find out until after you defeat him.

Now, find Dark Shiny Moltres It may be a more difficult task. Pokémon GO it doesn’t have tools to improve your Shiny odds like in Scarlet and Purple. However, the chance is 5% (1/20) in 5-star or higher Raids, instead of 0.2% (1/500) in regular encounters.

The fight will last 300 seconds. Dark Moltres It will have the minimum IV values ​​of 6/6/6, and you can capture it with a PC between 1830 and 1980, or between 2288 and 2475 in Windy weather (IV at 100% and level 25). You will also get 3 XL Candies guaranteed.

Use the purified Gems of Pokémon GO

Dark Moltres in Pokémon GO He should not be underestimated as a Raid boss, and any precaution would be wise.

This is why you shouldn’t challenge him without using Purified Gems, a mechanic that allows you to weaken the Raid boss when he enters his Enraged state.

The effect of gems can be accumulated (both yours and other players’). These will reduce the Attack and Defense of the enraged boss. If you use enough of them, you can even “subdue” him to make him lose the enraged state and defeat him.

There’s still a lot of mystery about this, but it looks like you’ll need 8 gems to subdue Moltres. Here you can find everything you need to know to get Dark Chunks and Purified Gems in Pokémon GO.