Do you have questions and don’t know which Kindle is best suited to your needs? If the answer to this question is yes, we will help you with this purchasing guide to choose which Amazon book to buy.

Due to its functions and its good relationship between quality and price, Today, Kindles have become the leading eReaders on the market.. Since there are different models in Amazon’s e-book catalog, you may not know which one best suits your needs, but don’t worry because in this Kindle purchasing guide we are going to help you.

Obviously if you want an e-book reader it is because you are passionate about reading and you know the advantages and disadvantages of Amazon devicesvery tied to the company’s virtual store but also with good features for the price they have.

So that you can get it right, we have prepared this Amazon Kindle buying guide. Obviously the advantages of all of them depend on you, the type of reader you are and the circumstances in which you are going to use it.

So that you can properly choose which device is best for you, we are going to try to explain what the main differences, advantages are and for what type of user the perfect model will be:

The affordable model, but perfect for almost everyone: Kindle (2022)

Amazon’s new ebook reader now comes with USB Type C for charging and transfer. In addition, it improves battery capacity and autonomy and adds a new color to the repertoire.

The cheapest Kindle, the classic model, is also the most portable and the only one that fits in the front pocket of a suit jacket, coat, or small bag. It was finally upgraded to a retina resolution display with 300 pixels per inch (it reads as sharp as print) and the USB-C connector for charging and not having to use old-fashioned microUSB cables.

Now, this model is so cheap, always less than 100 euros during sales periods, such as Amazon Prime Day, because it dispenses with many of the advantages that its older brothers have, such as better lighting or resistance to heat. water.

However, if what you want is a Kindle to read while you go on the subway or you usually read paper books, but you want to have an eReader for certain occasions, you will love this model and you will not fall short unless it is that you have tried the Paperwhite before and gotten used to its light.

For those who enjoy reading on the beach, we recommend the Paperwhite, since the basic Kindle is not water resistant.

Bigger, warmer, and waterproof: Kindle Paperwhite

This e-book reader from Amazon has 8GB of storage and a backlit screen. It is also waterproof.

This model has it all: everything we like so much about the Kindle reader from its first version in a larger screen similar to that of a physical pocket book along with a light made up of 17 LEDs instead of the only 4 LEDs that we find on the basic Kindle and water resistance.

You may think that the light is not necessary, but adjusting the color temperature of the light is a huge success, and at night it is the best way to read. Better even than reading a paper book, since any light on the bedside will tire your eyes more than reading on a Kindle Paperwhite with the dim, warm light.

In addition, it will be the one you should buy if you are one of the lucky ones who lives near a beach where there are no kids playing reggaeton with the Bluetooth speaker and you can read while enjoying the breeze.

And how about the Kindle Oasis?

Amazon’s best Paperwhite display now arrives with adjustable warm light. It also includes water resistance, WiFi connectivity, slim design and 8 GB of internal memory.

Does anyone need a 250 euro eReader? If you read a lot, and you can’t fit any more books at home, maybe it’s worth it, but, right now, the only difference between this model, which is a little outdated since it came out in 2019, compared to the latest Paperwhite is its button. physique to turn the page, very comfortable, yes, and its body made of aluminum. Is it worth paying 100 euros more for it? We think not.

The Kindle Oasis is crying out for an update, since its surprising new features 4 years ago impressed us, but not so much anymore when other cheaper models already have the same specifications. However, if you have the money, know that this is the best Kindle yet. It also resists accidental immersion in water.