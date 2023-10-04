Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition arrives for PlayStation 5 and PC with an extra detail that everyone was waiting to be confirmed.

After Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West on PS4, PS5, PC and Steam Deck, this was announced Complete Edition with the DLC from Burning Shores and now Guerrilla confirm this extra detail that everyone will appreciate.

Although it is very likely that this is a detail only for PlayStation 5 userssince it is in relation to its disk version and computer gamers rarely need this.

It has been through your nitter account and in response to a user who needed to know if the game was also going to arrive in physical format with everything included on the disc or some code involved.

Nada de Horizon Zero Dawn 2 en PlayStation Store

To which one’s own PlayStation Studios Developer confirmed: “Yes, and everything is going to be on the album.” Therefore and on October 6, 2023, Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition llega para PlayStation 5.

“In this complete edition, which includes Horizon Forbidden West and the Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC, you will face more imposing machines, meet new tribes and travel to the treacherous Los Angeles archipelago,” reads the official description.

And although it does not seem that it will arrive in physical format on PC, that does not mean that it will not be released. The Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition developed by Nixxes Software launches in early 2024.

As was the case with Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Editionbecause at the time the announcement was also made of an edition with the base game and Frozen Wilds, the PS4 game expansion.

It arrives a little before PlayStation Portal, the new portable console to play with PS5 remotely and months before Jim Ryan leaves PlayStation.

Will it have improvements in the hypothetical PlayStation 5 Pro that is yet to be seen in stores? This console review is still hypothetical, since the leaked console is very different.

“At times, Horizon II is an epic game, with an impeccable artistic style and great technical section. As befits a sequel, it multiplies all the possibilities of the original.

But this makes the secondaries, assignments or the progress system less inspired, and causes the pace of the game to drop. We have found some bugs”, we said in the analysis of it.

Guerrilla already confirms this information about Horizon Forbidden West Complete Editionnow we only have to see it released on PS5.