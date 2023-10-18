On October 26, the fourth edition of Calaverandia begins in the vicinity of Parque Ávila Camacho in front of Plaza Patria. At this point, the assembly is 90% complete, as shared by Tania Cortés, director of the theme park, who offered a tour to the media on Tuesday.

Calaverandia maintains the essence that characterizes it with respect to spreading the meaning of the Day of the DeadHowever, there are other adjustments and new features so that the public can enjoy the experience even more.

There will be a new ball pits, which Tania called a great source. There will also be a traveling show that has to do with giving presence to the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema and where there will be space for the sound of the bolero.

EL INFORMADOR / H. Figueroa.

“The underworld is now inspired by a story of a Mexica war, where Quetzalcoatl looks for a way to return for the bones of souls and take them to the earthly world to bring them back to life,” says the director, who noted that rehearsals continue for that the audience appreciates a high quality show.

On the 15-meter altar, which becomes a stage, there will now be a show where for the first time there will be a female voice. “We must remember that all the talent that is in Calaverandia is from Guadalajara, they are very prepared people who have dedicated themselves to acrobatics for a long time,” but there is also talent from Morelia.

EL INFORMADOR/ H.Figueroa.

The cemetery has more graves. There are also animatronics, six crows and two jaguars, plus the monarch butterflieswhich will be given more prominence due to the meaning they represent in being the transporters of souls on the Day of the Dead.

There is also a show that will leave the public very happy, it is “Tumu, voyage on wings.” “Tumu” means butterfly in Otomi, Tania recalled. And through acrobatics, live music and other skills, this journey that these butterflies take to transport souls will be represented. The person who narrates this stage project is the actress Ofelia Medina.

EL INFORMADOR/ H.Figueroa.

Tania expressed that the pre-sale of tickets was very successful and that the days that have been most in demand are Fridays and Saturdays, but Sundays have also increased. She asked the public to stay up to date on social media to inform them of any changes that may occur or rain warnings that suddenly appear.

Schedules

Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 7:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays from 7:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.mx and park ticket offices.

