A well-known insider hints that Rockstar already has DLC planned for GTA VI.

GTA VI does not have a release date yet

Join the conversation

Grand Theft Auto VI You may have included one of the few things you might be missing: DLC for single player mode. Without a doubt, GTA VI is one of the most anticipated games of all time. At the moment, it is not yet known when it will be pronounced. Rockstar, but fans are hopeful it will happen over the next few weeks. The company already confirmed that it believes they would have a huge revenue increase between spring 2024 and early 2025, which in reality It would only be possible if GTA VI was released during that time.

A well-known insider suggests that Rockstar already has DLC planned for GTA VI

The company has been blunt with the speculations, but has said that it plans to release major titles during this time and has been working on games to release during those years. That being said, we can only enjoy the rumors until Rockstar Games Be willing to share more. One of GTA’s most trusted insiders took to the GTAForums earlier this week and shared that Rockstar is already planning expansions for the next game in the GTA saga.

As players probably already know, GTA V had a story DLC planned, but was unceremoniously discarded due to the resounding success of the online mode. It seems that history will not repeat itself this time, as Rockstar probably already knows what to expect in terms of anticipation.

Rockstar had DC content planned for GTA V long before launch. Plans would change between mid and late 2014 as the success of GTA Online was unexpected. GTA VI will be different since it would have new map updates and expansions. So we may see story mode updates as frequent as online mode updates. The first major DLC would arrive in a year or two from launch.

Join the conversation