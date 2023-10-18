The GTA community continues to investigate deeply any indication that may tell us what the future will hold regarding the launch of GTA VI. For now, The month of October has been gaining a lot of strength, taking into account that there are only a couple of days left until it concludes. Normally we would say that it is impossible to see an ad now, but a series of posts is making us change our mind.

The GTA fan community knows that Rockstar does not usually give any indication when it is going to publish a big announcement. However, it seems that a series of documents (still of an unofficial nature), They have been leaked on forums like 4chan and gone viral on Reddit. GTA VI not only aims to be the most expensive entertainment product in history, it also seems that it will be announced facing October 26, 2023.

The GTA VI trailer would already be assembled and ready for viewing display in the coming days. It is also assumed that it will last a minute and a half and will mix elements of funk music with hints of Latin music. Very current and typical of the United States. Country in which this new story will be set. Lucía will be the protagonist of this trailer and will provide the mythical “voice-over” of the trailer, following in the footsteps of the past and the technique of other pasts.

Additionally, the game has received its first age rating from the relevant Australian body. To our surprise, the game is rated as MA15+, which in Spain should be PEGI 16, something that breaks with the other games in the saga.

