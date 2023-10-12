Grand Theft Auto VI is easily one of the most anticipated video games in recent years. In the absence of official news, fans cling to rumors, leaks and any clue that sheds a little light on the status of this project. Now, a new sign excited and worried the community.

Last year, Rockstar Games announced that it was working on a new installment of the franchise. Unfortunately, he refrained from revealing more information about it in the coming months. We must remember that the information we know about the game comes from journalist reports and a massive leak.

The community is eager to learn more details about the new title in the open-world saga. When will the official announcement be?

Grand Theft Auto VI is classified in Australia, is the reveal near?

While we will have to be patient and wait for Rockstar Games to share more official information, a new clue excited fans.

Specifically, Grand Theft Auto VI appeared on the Australian Classification Board (ACB) website. This was discovered by a user on Reddit, who shared his discovery in a publication that quickly went viral.

According to the information, the Rockstar Games video game received an MA15+ age rating, which means it will have risque scenes and sequences where characters consume drugs.

Although the classification was discovered in the last few hours, it is important to note that the game has been listed on the Australian organization’s website since April 2, 2023. Therefore, it is difficult to say whether the studio responsible for the project plans to make a revelation. soon.

Grand Theft Auto VI receives age rating in Australia

Is Grand Theft Auto VI politically correct?

We will have to wait to find out if this record is a sign that the game could make a comeback soon. Meanwhile, the community has already expressed concern about one detail: the classification.

Both Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online received a MA18+ rating in Australia due to their sequences not suitable for teens. Therefore, it is striking that GTA VI received a lower classification.

Of course, the most logical thing is to think that the presence of Grand Theft Auto VI on the Australian organization’s website is an error or that its age rating is a simple placeholder; However, there are those who fear that the new installment of the franchise is politically correct.

In 2021, Jamie King, co-founder of Rockstar Games who left the company in 2006, confessed in an interview that he believes the new installment will be less provocative and that the story will be more “corny” and serious.

In addition, a report by Jason Schreier, one of the most prestigious journalists in the media, indicated that the game could be less controversial. In any case, we recommend taking this information with a grain of salt and waiting for Rockstar Games to provide the first official details of the project.

But tell us, do you think the announcement is close? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to read more news related to Grand Theft Auto.

