GTA VI could be preparing to launch its first trailer and through a GTA Online update it may have given the first clue for it.

If there is a game capable of revolutionize the entire video game industry with the reveal of its first trailer, that is GTA VI. The new proposal of the saga developed by Rockstar seems to be approaching the climax, since one of the most reliable insiders in the sector set an exact date to see the aforementioned first trailer, while the company remains silent. We know that the arrival of the title is planned for the next fiscal year, but everything indicates that This year we will see it in action. And everything indicates that it will be in the present month of Octoberas the North American company itself may have revealed.

Through a post dedicated to GTA Onlinefrom Rockstar they have gotten a little playful, since the image of the characters in front of the Vinewood sign is perfectly shaped so that a fully visible “VI” appears in her. It is not the first time that the company plays with these types of details, but entering the month of October and discovering this is more significant than it seemssince it is scheduled for the end of this month to see its first trailer and, on the other hand, the most reliable insider in relation to Rockstar games already anticipates part of what has happened.

Rockstar Games just posted a picture hinting at GTA 6, with only the “VI” letters clearly visible from the Vinewood Sign.

October is coming. pic.twitter.com/WsMer9qXZo — GTA 6 Trailer Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) September 29, 2023

And Tez2 highlighted that The first official clue for the GTA VI trailer would be revealed through a GTA Online event. Although this is not an event as such, it can be a preview of what may happen in the coming weeks, with the celebration of halloween as a great opportunity for the online mode of GTA V to give that definitive clue that points to the next installment. We will have to be very attentive in this sense.

Fortnite would be an inspiration for GTA VI’s online mode

With all the commotion that GTA VI is causing, the rumors about some specific aspects of the proposal They don’t stop happening, so some insiders are revealing information regarding the proposal. One of the best known suggests that the online mode of GTA VI will be similar to what was seen in Fortnite, with constant changes and transformations on your map to make the gameplay more dynamic.

GTA VI is called to be the most expensive entertainment product of all timeso expectations for what Rockstar can do are really high.

