One of Rockstar’s former developers claims that GTA VI’s map will need to be smaller and denser for its formula to be as effective as possible.

GTA VI has fallen a few steps in the importance of current events in the world of video games after Rockstar once again trolled all of its followers with the new trailer that the company has published, which corresponds to the one that appeared privately on YouTube a few days ago. For this reason, the players are showing very dissatisfied with the lack of news and one of the best-known insiders suggests that the game’s release date would be further away than expected. Now, a veteran Rockstar developer says the game will have a smaller, denser map.

This was stated in an interview given to the media PCGamesN, ensuring that “a smaller but more densely populated location could bring back some of that memorable sailing that I loved in the original. The only footage I’ve seen is a couple of snippets of the leaked ones, and I stopped watching them pretty quickly. “I found it really heartbreaking for the team that all their hard work was being shown to the world for the first time in such a poor and unfinished state, and I would rather wait for an official trailer to be truly excited,” he said. Tony Gowlandwho worked on titles like Liberty City Stories, Vice City Stories, Chinatown Wars y el primer Red Dead Redemption.

In this way, the former Rockstar developer would bet on returning a little to the beginnings of the saga and not expanding the playable terrain, concentrating everything in a much denser core where there are always things to do. This is usually an unusual trend in open world titles, so GTA VI map is expected to be much larger than GTA V.

The PC version of GTA VI would be having more problems than expected

One of the great insiders in the industry in relation to any Rockstar work, Tez2, recently stated that there is bad news for those waiting for the arrival of GTA VI on PC. This is because complications would have arisen in the development of said version, so It seems really difficult that it can arrive at the same time as the console versionsomething common in the developments of the North American company.

For now, we will have to wait for any news from Rockstar itself, since now all the followers are walking blindly, once The leak that stated that the first GTA VI trailer would arrive on October 26 was not fulfilled.

