Tez2recognized insider of Rockstar, shared more information about Grand Theft Auto VI this week. In a recent publication, he reported that the title will not have a simultaneous launch on all platforms, just as he and many other players expected.

For its latest major releases, Rockstar has opted for an initial release on consoles and then work on the PC version. According to Tez2, the plans for Grand Theft Auto VI were different, as the idea was to have a release at the same time on all platforms. However, this changed over the past few months, according to their sources.

Find out: GTA VI already has a page on this popular website, is the announcement close?

Related video: Rockstar only thinks about Grand Theft Auto VI

GTA VI would not have a simultaneous launch on all systems

The insider revealed that, in the end, Rockstar will not opt ​​for a simultaneous launch on consoles and PC. The report reveals that the computer version still requires more work to debut in good condition and that the studio will not risk having a premiere full of controversies for any errors that may arise.

“Internally, the PC version has more bugs than the console versions. “Rockstar would not want to end a situation on PC like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor or The Last of Us: Part 1 for the most anticipated game,” said Tez2.

As you know, EA and PlayStation games debuted with serious problems on computers. Now, how long would it take for the PC version of GTA VI to arrive after the console launch? The informant did not reveal a precise period, but stated that hopefully it will only be a few months.

“I have heard from several sources that the developers expect the release of GTA VI for PC to happen after indicating that more time is needed. Hopefully, it will be a delay of a few months,” added the insider, known for his accurate reports.

GTA VI would take longer than expected to arrive on PC

In case you missed it: Is Grand Theft Auto VI close? They deny one of the most hopeful rumors

In this link you will find more news related to Grand Theft Auto VI.

Related video: Rockstar Games is no longer untouchable

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente