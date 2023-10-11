Although the first trailer for GTA VI has not yet been released, there are fans who are already beginning to imagine what GTA VII could be like.

GTA VI It is one of the most anticipated video games of the moment in the sector, although Rockstar has not offered any type of detail regarding when it will hit the market, beyond indicating that it should be ready in the next fiscal year, which includes between April 1, 2024 and March 31, 2025. However, it seems that the premiere of its first trailer will take place in October, so we will have to be very attentive in this regard. However, Players are already starting to talk about GTA VIIanticipating the future of the franchise.

Through the Reddit forums, Players are commenting and making jokes about waiting for GTA VI, so they are already starting to talk about the next installment of the saga, GTA VI. “MrBossFTW will make a video about GTA VII (…) and there will be some bugs at launch and people will complain about it. Yes, ambitious nerds are always eager to be moderators of new subreddits, even if they won’t be used until 2027. Someone will create a subreddit dedicated to GTA VII, join us on r/GTA7. sernando You’ll get an early copy of GTA VII on GTA VI launch dayand millions of children will see his video,” joked user Cc99910.

Obviously, this is a joke by the community, but we would have to see what plans Rockstar would have regarding the saga in the future. However, it seems unlikely that GTA VII will arrive in the current generation of consoles.

GTA VI could include a fully functional subway

GTA VI It could have a map so large that it would require up to three different subway lines to navigate. This would mean that the game would have some 24 functional metro stops spread throughout the terrain of Vice City, generating a new very particular and realistic movement system, which could serve as fast travel points, although that is not detailed in the possible leak. The metro lines would be light blue, dark blue and yellow..

Therefore, Rockstar could be thinking about new formulas to move through the open world from the city of Vice City.

