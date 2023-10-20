GTA VI for Nintendo Switch. A phrase that strikes thousands of people in the mind, with the echo of the word “impossible.” GTA is a saga that has stayed away from Nintendo in recent years, but his return could be closer than we could have even thought a few months ago. We know that the whole topic of the next Nintendo Switch console has a tail, and that the opinions are diverse and different.

That is partly the charm of our Nintendera community. Yes ok We cannot officially affirm that GTA VI can be released on Nintendo Switchthere are voices with more and less support that have stated that this could end up happening.

Both the Rockstar game and the new Nintendo console would arrive with parity for the year 2024, this could lead to an exclusive announcement about the release of GTA VI for Nintendo Switch. Although now when reading it it may sound like something out of a utopia and impossible to achieve, We do not have to close ourselves off to this possibility.

Large-scale games like The Witcher 3, Wolfenstein: New Colossus, Persona 5 Royal or Red Dead Redemption, which many would claim could never have been seen on Switch, have ended up arriving. GTA VI could be a reality that we cannot ignore.