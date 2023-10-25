When will Grand Theft Auto VI debut? That’s what millions of fans have been wondering for years. Unfortunately, Rockstar Games remains silent and refrains from revealing more details about the status of the project. Pending more information, a new track It excited the community.

Certainly, fans of the open-world franchise are known for coming up with all kinds of crazy theories and following clues that, on many occasions, lead to a dead end. That said, players are confident that the developer studio will share the first trailer sometime in October.

GTA VI is on Metacritic, is the announcement imminent?

With the month ending very soon, the community is excited by any sign that suggests the reveal is near. Amid rumors and alleged leaks, a new find gave hope to the community. Specifically, Grand Theft Auto VI already has a page on Metacritic, a popular website that compiles reviews from multiple outlets. The versions for PlayStation 5 y Xbox Series X|S.

Although it is unknown if Rockstar Games is responsible for creating this profile on Metacritic, the community is very excited and believes that the announcement is imminent. “While this is not ‘definitive proof’, it is still an interesting finding to note,” said one fan on reddit.

Is Grand Theft Auto VI’s Metacritic profile official?

It is important to emphasize that the presence of GTA VI on Metacritic does not guarantee that the video game will be shown soon or that its launch is close.

A few weeks ago, the game appeared on the Australian Classification Board website, leading fans to believe that the reveal was imminent. Unfortunately, the organization confirmed that this was an error and has already removed the title from the list.

Grand Theft Auto VI rumors and more clues

As we approach the supposed reveal date of the new installment, a lot of unofficial information appeared on the internet and gave hope to gamers.

For example, it is said that the game will look better than Red Dead Redemption 2 and that it will debut on the hypothetical successor to the Nintendo Switch. Although these data lack official confirmation, the community remains hopeful.

But tell us, do you think the game will be seen in October? Let us read you in the comments.

